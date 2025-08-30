Azerbaijan Defense Minister attends graduation ceremonies of Turkish military academies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. On August 30, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov left for a working visit to fraternal Türkiye at the invitation of the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yaşar Güler, Trend reports.

Within the visit, the Minister of Defense attended the graduation ceremonies of the Military Academy, Naval Academy and Air Force Academy of the National Defense University of the Republic of Türkiye.

The President of the Republic of Türkiye Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech at the ceremonies and congratulated the graduates.

The diplomas were presented to the Azerbaijani graduates who successfully completed their studies at the higher military academies by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the end, graduates solemnly passed in front of the grandstand under the accompaniment of a military march.