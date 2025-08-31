Expansion of Azerbaijan–Malaysia cooperation is gratifying - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The development and expansion of Azerbaijan–Malaysia intergovernmental relations, based on good traditions, mutual trust, and cooperation, is gratifying, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his letter of congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, on the occasion of the country’s National Day – Independence Day, Trend reports.

In his message, President Ilham Aliyev extended his congratulations to King Sultan Ibrahim and the people of Malaysia on his own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, noting:

“I am confident that, in accordance with the will of our peoples, the friendship between our countries and our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue to grow and strengthen through our joint efforts.”

On this remarkable day, President Ilham Aliyev wished King Sultan Ibrahim robust health, happiness, and success in his work, and extended his wishes for lasting prosperity and well-being to the friendly people of Malaysia.