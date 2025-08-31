Azerbaijan supports China’s position on issues of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region - President Ilham Aliyev

TIANJIN, China, August 31. Azerbaijan supports China’s position on the issues of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the Chairman of the People's Republic of China in the Chinese city of Tianjin, Trend reports.

