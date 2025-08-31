Memorandum signed between Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency and Xinhua News Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of media was signed between the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Xinhua News Agency of the People's Republic of China, the Media Development Agency says, Trend reports.

"The purpose of the Memorandum of Understanding is to strengthen, promote and develop cooperation between the two countries in the field of mass media based on the principle of reciprocity and mutual benefit.

The document provides for the exchange of information and experience, joint activities on projects of common interest, as well as the organization of meetings, seminars, internships, trainings, conferences and other similar events, support for visits of officials responsible for the media sector and relevant experts," the Agency says.