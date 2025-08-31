Azerbaijan posts surge in loans to Karabakh and East Zangazur in Aug. 2025

Loans to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions increased in the first eight months of 2025, reaching over 510 million and 13 million manat, respectively. Overall, loans to all regions totaled nearly 28.5 billion manat, marking an 11 percent rise compared to last year.

