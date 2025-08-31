In recent years, relations between Azerbaijan and China have reached a new qualitative level, largely thanks to the special dynamic between President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Their close dialogue and personal partnership have not only laid the foundation for stronger bilateral ties between Baku and Beijing, but have also become an important factor shaping international processes across Eurasia.

On Sunday, the two leaders met again in Tianjin, ahead of the SCO summit. The talks were held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and friendship, once more underscoring that Beijing and Baku see their relationship as both strategic and long-term. It is telling that Xi Jinping traditionally greets Ilham Aliyev with the words “my dear friend”, emphasizing the personal connection and the significance of the Azerbaijani leader - an element that undoubtedly adds new momentum to the political and economic partnership of the two countries.

Xi Jinping thanked President Ilham Aliyev for participating in the “SCO Plus” summit and in the military parade marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan. These gestures by President Ilham Aliyev were not only a mark of respect for China’s historical legacy, but also a signal of Baku’s willingness to actively engage in China’s multilateral initiatives.

A major focus of the dialogue was economic cooperation. Between January and July of this year, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China reached $2.5 billion - 26.7% higher than in the same period of 2024. Azerbaijani exports to China grew 4.5 times, reaching $53.3 million, while imports from China exceeded $2 billion, making China Azerbaijan’s largest supplier of goods. This growth reflects not only the strengthening of bilateral relations but also Azerbaijan’s role as a key link in the “One Belt, One Road” initiative. The country lies along crucial Middle Corridor routes, giving Beijing direct access to European markets.

Energy, renewables, digital technologies, and artificial intelligence are also becoming important areas of cooperation. Chinese companies are showing strong interest in Azerbaijan’s green energy projects, which fully align with Baku’s development priorities.

Political support remains another cornerstone of the partnership. Azerbaijan consistently backs China’s territorial integrity and expresses solidarity on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang. Beijing, in turn, supports Azerbaijan’s growing role in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where the country is a dialogue partner and has applied for observer status. With China’s support, Azerbaijan’s deeper involvement in the SCO looks increasingly realistic, offering the country a stronger international profile - from a regional player to a participant in major Eurasian processes.

In essence, what is taking shape is a durable axis of trust and mutual benefit between Baku and Beijing. The personal rapport between President Ilham Aliyev and President Xi Jinping provides the strength behind this axis, turning bilateral relations into a driver of broader cooperation. At a time of growing global turbulence, such partnerships - based on mutual respect, strategic vision, and personal diplomacy - are becoming a vital foundation for long-term stability and development across Eurasia.