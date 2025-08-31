Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 31

Economy Materials 31 August 2025 10:15 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 31

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 31, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to August 30.

The official rate for $1 is 574,773 rials, while one euro is valued at 671,617 rials. On August 30, the euro was priced at 652,264 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 31

Rial on August 30

1 US dollar

USD

574,773

557,663

1 British pound

GBP

776,255

753,355

1 Swiss franc

CHF

717,949

697,392

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,739

58,896

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,147

55,468

1 Danish krone

DKK

89,944

87,380

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,518

6,323

1 UAE Dirham

AED

156,507

151,848

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,881,380

1,825,518

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,398

196,500

100 Japanese yen

JPY

390,900

379,636

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,722

71,543

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,493,015

1,449,366

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

418,162

406,191

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

338,685

329,065

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,568

31,585

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,980

13,552

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,171

6,933

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

153,273

153,204

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,876

42,567

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

43

1 Australian dollar

AUD

375,833

364,984

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,273

148,710

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,528,652

1,483,146

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

447,674

434,549

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

472,588

458,469

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,036

18,463

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

274

266

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

407,168

395,019

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,044

102,840

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,596

78,204

100 Thai baht

THB

1,779,037

1,725,987

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,077

132,005

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

413,942

401,157

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

810,681

786,549

1 euro

EUR

671,617

652,264

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,754

103,546

1 Georgian lari

GEL

213,460

207,131

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,051

33,974

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,399

8,126

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

169,975

165,459

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

337,931

328,035

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,005,939

975,304

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,952

58,588

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,771

159,006

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,889

3,839

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 840,866 rials and $1 costs 719,618 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,375 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,658 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1 –1,03 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.17–1.2 million rials.

