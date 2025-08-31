Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 31, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to August 30.

The official rate for $1 is 574,773 rials, while one euro is valued at 671,617 rials. On August 30, the euro was priced at 652,264 rials.

Currency Rial on August 31 Rial on August 30 1 US dollar USD 574,773 557,663 1 British pound GBP 776,255 753,355 1 Swiss franc CHF 717,949 697,392 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,739 58,896 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,147 55,468 1 Danish krone DKK 89,944 87,380 1 Indian rupee INR 6,518 6,323 1 UAE Dirham AED 156,507 151,848 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,881,380 1,825,518 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,398 196,500 100 Japanese yen JPY 390,900 379,636 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,722 71,543 1 Omani rial OMR 1,493,015 1,449,366 1 Canadian dollar CAD 418,162 406,191 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 338,685 329,065 1 South African rand ZAR 32,568 31,585 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,980 13,552 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,171 6,933 1 Qatari riyal QAR 153,273 153,204 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,876 42,567 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 43 1 Australian dollar AUD 375,833 364,984 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,273 148,710 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,528,652 1,483,146 1 Singapore dollar SGD 447,674 434,549 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 472,588 458,469 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,036 18,463 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 274 266 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 407,168 395,019 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,044 102,840 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,596 78,204 100 Thai baht THB 1,779,037 1,725,987 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,077 132,005 1,000 South Korean won KRW 413,942 401,157 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 810,681 786,549 1 euro EUR 671,617 652,264 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,754 103,546 1 Georgian lari GEL 213,460 207,131 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,051 33,974 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,399 8,126 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 169,975 165,459 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 337,931 328,035 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,005,939 975,304 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,952 58,588 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,771 159,006 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,889 3,839

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 840,866 rials and $1 costs 719,618 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,375 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,658 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1 –1,03 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.17–1.2 million rials.