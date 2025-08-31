Local card transactions gain momentum across Azerbaijan in Jul. 2025
By the end of July, Azerbaijan saw a notable rise in domestic card usage, with local card transactions reaching around 61,000 and total transaction volume hitting roughly 65 million manat.
