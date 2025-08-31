Kazakhstan sees growth in international money transfers in July 2025
In July 2025, Kazakhstan's international money transfer volume reached 72.8 billion tenge ($138.3 million), marking an 8.2 percent increase from June. However, the number of transactions fell by 2.8 percent, totaling 144,200 operations.
