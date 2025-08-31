Kyrgyzstan’s Talas region highlights bank card distribution patterns
Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
According to recently released data, the Talas region in Kyrgyzstan has 250,138 bank cards in circulation, including both national Elcart cards and international Visa and MasterCard. No Zolotaya Korona cards were reported in the region.
