Iran reports notable increase in nation's gas output over past year
Iran has achieved a seven-fold increase in gas production over the past year, yet shortages persist, with daily output now exceeding 1 billion cubic meters. The development of the Halegan and Shahini fields in Fars province is expected to add 35 million cubic meters of gas and 25,000 barrels of condensate daily.
