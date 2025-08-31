Kazakhstan pulls back curtain on leading recipients of remittances come July 2025
Photo: Bank of Lithuania
In July 2025, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Türkiye were the main recipients of remittances from Kazakhstan. While the total number of transactions declined, the overall transfer amounts increased, suggesting a rise in the average transfer size.
