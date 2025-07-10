Kazakhstan’s POS terminals hit record high, fueling digital payment boom by June 2025

As of June 1, 2025, Kazakhstan has 1,365,693 POS terminals, a 20.4 percent increase from the previous year. Most terminals (1,358,450) are installed at retail enterprises, up 20.5 percent, while the number in banks slightly declined. This growth highlights the rise of cashless payments, improving convenience and security for consumers and businesses.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register