Kazakhstan’s POS terminals hit record high, fueling digital payment boom by June 2025
As of June 1, 2025, Kazakhstan has 1,365,693 POS terminals, a 20.4 percent increase from the previous year. Most terminals (1,358,450) are installed at retail enterprises, up 20.5 percent, while the number in banks slightly declined. This growth highlights the rise of cashless payments, improving convenience and security for consumers and businesses.
