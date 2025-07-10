Azerbaijan, China agree on measures to develop Baku–Tbilisi–Kars line (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Azerbaijan and China are set to actively collaborate on developing international transport corridors and freight transportation, Trend reports.

According to Azerbaijan Railways, the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding between ADY and China State Railway Group not only injects new momentum into the relationship between Baku and Beijing but also marks a key step toward ensuring seamless connectivity across Eurasia.

The agreement places special emphasis on strengthening the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway line. Both sides have agreed to enhance transport links along this route, which provides access to Türkiye and further into Europe. This corridor will speed up the entry of Chinese manufacturing hubs into European markets via Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

Additionally, the parties committed to deepening cooperation on the joint development of rail and port infrastructure, expanding container shipments across the Caspian Sea, increasing the number of daily block trains, and reaching a capacity of 10 trains per day.

With these developments, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars line is becoming a strategic, high-capacity transport artery connecting East and West.

In 2023–2024, Azerbaijan Railways completed modernization work on the Georgian section of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, a vital segment of the Middle Corridor. This upgrade represents a significant step in boosting Azerbaijan’s transit potential and enhancing the overall competitiveness of the Middle Corridor.