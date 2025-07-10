Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani oil sees rise in price

Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. In the Italian port of Augusta, the price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis rose by $0.53, or 0.7%, reaching $76.02 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

In the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis also increased by $0.53, or 0.72%, to $74.83 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude climbed by $0.54, or 0.91%, to $59.87 per barrel.

North Sea-sourced Dated Brent rose by $0.49, or 0.68%, to $72.54 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

