Azerbaijani oil sees rise in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. In the Italian port of Augusta, the price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis rose by $0.53, or 0.7%, reaching $76.02 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

In the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis also increased by $0.53, or 0.72%, to $74.83 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude climbed by $0.54, or 0.91%, to $59.87 per barrel.

North Sea-sourced Dated Brent rose by $0.49, or 0.68%, to $72.54 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.