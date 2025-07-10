U.S. gas output up in 1H2025, set to stabilize through 2026

Marketed natural gas production in the United States averaged 116.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in the second quarter of 2025, marking a 4.7 Bcf/d increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the latest outlook from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register