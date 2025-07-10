Kazakhstan sees surge in demand for digital financial services by June 2025
Photo: Artificial Intelligence
The number of active online banking users in Kazakhstan has significantly increased, driven by the growing popularity of remote financial management and the convenience of digital services. Enhanced functionality, such as bill payments, transfers, and loan applications, along with innovations like mobile apps and biometric ID, have boosted user engagement.
