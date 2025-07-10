Azerbaijan sees modest growth in mortgage lending in May. 2025

Mortgage lending by Azerbaijani banks rose slightly in May, reaching nearly 4.41 billion manat, up by over 8 million manat compared to April. Mortgages now make up a significant share of the country’s total loan portfolio, which stands at around 28.4 billion manat.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register