Kyrgyzstan saves significant funds through electronic document management

Kyrgyzstan’s transition to electronic document management has led to significant budget savings and increased efficiency across government agencies. In 2024 alone, the switch saved over 1.2 billion soms ($13.7 million), while the system continues to see rapid growth in usage and document processing in 2025.

