Uzbekistan embarks on ambitious heating system overhaul with French aid

Photo: Issiklikta’minoti

Uzbekistan is partnering with the French Development Agency to modernize the district heating system in Fergana Region. This major project aims to improve infrastructure and expand centralized heating services as part of a nationwide strategy to upgrade the country’s heating systems by 2030.

