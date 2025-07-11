Kazakhstan unveils top countries for remittances abroad in May 2025
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
In May 2025, the primary destinations for money transfers from Kazakhstan were Uzbekistan, Russia, and Türkiye. Uzbekistan received the largest share, followed by Russia and Türkiye. Other notable recipients included Georgia and Kyrgyzstan. These patterns underscore Kazakhstan's role as a key transit hub for transfers within Central Asia and the Caucasus region.
