Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan sees rise in energy production capacity
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region of Tajikistan has increased its power generating capacity dramatically during the previous 30 years. This expansion reflects the country's efforts to update its energy infrastructure and increase power access. The latest energy data and developments in Tajikistan in 2024 are covered in this article.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy