Azerbaijan commences extensive repairs on residential homes in its Aghdara district
Azerbaijan has launched a nearly 5 million manat project to repair residential homes in liberated villages of the Aghdara district, including Chıldıran, Chapar, and Heyvali. The repairs are being carried out under contracts awarded to local construction firms as part of broader reconstruction efforts following the region’s return to Azerbaijani control last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy