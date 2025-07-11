Azerbaijan commences extensive repairs on residential homes in its Aghdara district

Azerbaijan has launched a nearly 5 million manat project to repair residential homes in liberated villages of the Aghdara district, including Chıldıran, Chapar, and Heyvali. The repairs are being carried out under contracts awarded to local construction firms as part of broader reconstruction efforts following the region’s return to Azerbaijani control last year.

