Azerconnect Group champions responsible tech use rooted in ethics and journalism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. We have always supported such initiatives as part of our corporate social responsibility. However, this is the first time we hold an event in a more serious and useful format together with an organization that unites media industry professionals, the General Director of Azerconnect Group, Emil Masimov, said, Trend reports.



He made the remark at the opening ceremony of the forum"Media of the Future: Following in the Footsteps of 'Akinchi.''

The Director General recalled that the foundation of Azerbaijan's national press was laid by the Akinchi newspaper :

"This newspaper, established on the initiative of Hasan Bey Zardabi, served such purposes as preservation and propaganda of our national cultural values. Even today, various institutions and media professionals continue to work towards achieving this goal."

Masimov emphasized that this event is not just a reporting event:

"Based on my knowledge and observations, I can say that young people participating here have excellent opportunities on this platform to communicate with media professionals, expand their knowledge, and work successfully in the digital media environment.

''Over the 20 years of my professional life, I have clearly seen how the influence of the mass media has grown and what role they play in shaping national and cultural values.

During the years of the 44-day Second Karabakh War and the information war, media representatives were on the front line defending the interests of our state. The media also played an important role in preventing biased campaigns during international events,” he noted.

He added that today, the media is going through a period of major transformation:

"Thanks to social media and online platforms, everyone has access to a wide audience. But this also increases responsibility. Although these platforms are not considered media, their impact on a wide audience requires responsibility. And the driving force behind this transformation is, of course, the young people who are here today."

The effective utilization of technological advances should be the priority of each of us. However, professional ethics and journalistic principles must always be taken into account in this process. There will always be a need for professional journalism. “Experts in the field are important for shaping public opinion and presenting conceptual approaches,” he added.

The official noted that the format of today's meeting gives young people an opportunity to exchange ideas with media professionals.