Group of foreign travelers arrives in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar (PHOTO)

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, July 11. A group of foreign travelers has arrived in Kalbajar to observe the ongoing reconstruction and restoration efforts, Trend reports.

The visit will continue to Istisu and then to the city of Lachin.

The 30-member delegation is part of the Most Traveled People (MTP) international travel club and arrived in Shusha as part of a broader tour of the Karabakh and East Zangazur regions. Over three days, travelers from 15 countries plan to follow a route that includes: Fuzuli – Khojavend – Shusha – Khankandi – Khojaly – Aghdam – Kalbajar – Lachin – Zangilan – and Jabrayil.

The aim of the visit is to familiarize participants with the liberated areas and highlight the extensive reconstruction work being carried out under the concept of “dark tourism.” Notably, this marks the 13th visit to Karabakh and East Zangazur by international travel groups organized through major global tourism networks over the past four years.

