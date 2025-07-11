Azerbaijan’s industrial sector hits slump with production decline
Photo: Artificial intelligence
Azerbaijan's industrial production saw a slight overall decline of 1.9% in the first half of 2025, primarily due to a 3.1% drop in the oil and gas sector, while the non-oil sector grew by 6.3%. Significant gains in manufacturing, including pharmaceuticals, wood processing, and electronics, highlight diversification efforts, despite declines in textiles, paper, and clothing production.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy