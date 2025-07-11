Azerbaijan’s industrial sector hits slump with production decline

Photo: Artificial intelligence

Azerbaijan's industrial production saw a slight overall decline of 1.9% in the first half of 2025, primarily due to a 3.1% drop in the oil and gas sector, while the non-oil sector grew by 6.3%. Significant gains in manufacturing, including pharmaceuticals, wood processing, and electronics, highlight diversification efforts, despite declines in textiles, paper, and clothing production.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register