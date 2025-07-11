Kyrgyz-Turkish intergovernmental commission set to hash out diverse domains

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 11. A meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation is planned for this autumn, said Daniyar Amangeldiev, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

He made the statement during a meeting with the Ambassador of Türkiye to Kyrgyzstan, Mekin Mustafa Kemal Ökem.

Amangeldiev proposed to begin preparatory work for the event, noting that the activities of the Kyrgyz-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation are one of the effective tools for interaction between the countries.

The ambassador articulated the Turkish contingent's preparedness to proactively operationalize the established accords, encompassing the augmentation of investment synergies, trade interchanges, and synergistic collaboration across multifarious sectors. He also underscored the critical importance of the forthcoming commission convening and articulated optimism that the assembly in Bishkek will catalyze a renewed momentum in the evolution of bilateral relations.



As per the data disseminated by the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the bilateral trade turnover between the two nations reached a total of $169.387 million during the January to April 2025 timeframe, reflecting a decrement of 5 percent compared to the $179.322 million benchmark established in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

