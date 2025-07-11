Tajikistan's energy production increases in Janaury-May 2025

Tajikistan produced 9.404 billion kWh of electricity from January to May 2025, a 12.8 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Hydroelectric power accounted for the majority of production. The total value of energy production and distribution slightly decreased compared to last year

