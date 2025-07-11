Uzbekistan powers up green energy with new wind plant in Burchmulla

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 11. Uzbekistan is set to build a 20-megawatt wind power plant in Burchmulla, Bostanlyk district, as part of its growing green energy ambitions, Trend reports via the press service of the Tashkent regional administration.

The $28 million project will be implemented using grant financing. On July 1, regional khokim Zoyir Mirzayev signed a decree allocating a 10-hectare land plot for the new energy facility.

The future plant is expected to generate 129.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually—enough to power a small city or town. In terms of resource savings, the plant will reduce the consumption of 811,100 cubic meters of natural gas or 3,150 tons of coal per year.

The initiative aligns with Uzbekistan’s broader clean energy strategy. In May 2025 alone, solar and wind power plants across the country generated a record 1.1 billion kWh of electricity, accounting for 17 percent of total power production. That month, wind energy contributed 392.1 million kWh, while solar power plants generated 712 million kWh.

The Ministry of Energy data shows that a total of 11 solar photovoltaic and 3 wind power plants in 10 regions with a total capacity of 4,067 MW are operating in Uzbekistan as of 2025.