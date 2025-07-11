Kazakhstan’s international money transfers show notable growth in May 2025

In May 2025, international money transfers through Kazakhstan’s systems reached 68.6 billion tenge (about $130.3 million), marking a 14.1 percent increase from April. The number of transactions grew by 3.1 percent to 156,000. Banks and Kazpost are the main providers, with over 95% of transfers being international, highlighting strong demand for sending funds abroad.

