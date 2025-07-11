President Ilham Aliyev receives Georgia's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. On July 11, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Mariam Kvrivishvili, Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Mariam Kvrivishvili on her appointment as minister, noting that her visit to Azerbaijan shortly after assuming her duties is a testament to the close cooperation between the two countries.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality and congratulations, Mariam Kvrivishvili said she felt honored to meet with the head of state.

The Minister conveyed the greetings of Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to President Ilham Aliyev.

The Azerbaijani leader expressed his appreciation for the greetings and requested that his regards be conveyed to Irakli Kobakhidze.

The President recalled with satisfaction that after the parliamentary elections in Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze made his first foreign visit to Azerbaijan in January this year, describing it as an example of the friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Mariam Kvrivishvili emphasized President Ilham Aliyev’s status as a global leader, noting that he is regarded as a friend in Georgia.

During the meeting, they emphasized the broad agenda of bilateral relations, noting that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the fields of energy and transport, as well as the implementation of joint projects, holds strategic significance not only for the two countries but also for the wider region. They stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation in areas such as connectivity, energy, trade, and investment, and expressed hope for the further expansion of relations in various directions.

The sides underlined that Azerbaijan is one of Georgia’s main trade partners, highlighting the considerable potential for increasing trade turnover. They also exchanged views on the implementation of joint projects across different sectors of the economy.

