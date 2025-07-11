Fitch upgrades Uzbekneftegaz’s credit rating to BB
Fitch Ratings has upgraded JSC Uzbekneftegaz’s credit rating to ‘BB’, reflecting strong government support and the company’s strategic role in Uzbekistan’s energy sector. Despite transparency concerns, the rating aligns with the country’s sovereign level.
