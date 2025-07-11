Azerbaijan establishes new media entities under Presidential Administrative Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to improve the structure of the Presidential Administrative Department and amend the list of institutions under its authority, Trend reports.

The decree establishes two new limited liability companies (LLCs) under the Presidential Administrative Department: “Bakinskiy Rabochiy” Editorial Office LLC and “Xalq” Editorial Office LLC.

The new “Xalq” Editorial Office LLC was formed through the merger of the editorial offices of the “Respublika” and “Xalq” newspapers, while the “Bakinskiy Rabochiy” newspaper’s editorial office was restructured into a separate LLC.

Under the decree, all rights, obligations, and assets of the current “Bakinskiy Rabochiy” editorial office will be transferred to the newly established “Bakinskiy Rabochiy” LLC. Similarly, all rights, obligations, and assets of the “Respublika” and “Xalq” editorial offices will be transferred to the new “Xalq” LLC.

The Presidential Administrative Department and the Cabinet of Ministers have been tasked with addressing all issues related to the implementation of the decree, while the Presidential Administration will oversee its execution.

Until the new LLCs are officially registered in accordance with Azerbaijan’s Law on State Registration and the State Register of Legal Entities, the existing editorial offices of “Bakinskiy Rabochiy”, “Respublika”, and “Xalq” will continue to operate under the Presidential Administrative Department.