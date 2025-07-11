BTC pipeline maintains top position for Azerbaijan’s oil exports in 6M2025

In the first half of the year, Azerbaijan transported over 18.5 million tons of crude oil through its main export pipelines, with more than three-quarters of it flowing via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. Of the oil sent through BTC, roughly 84 percent originated in Azerbaijan, while the rest came from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

