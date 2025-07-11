Kazakhstan, Afghanistan pledge to expand economic and humanitarian ties

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu visited Afghanistan at the Afghan side’s invitation to strengthen bilateral ties. During talks with Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, they focused on boosting trade, economic cooperation, and logistics, including plans to expand agricultural and industrial product exchanges and develop the Trans-Afghan transport route.

