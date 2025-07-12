Turkmenistan tracks upward with rising GDP per capita and global rank

Turkmenistan’s GDP is projected to rise from $77.9 billion in 2023 to $97 billion in 2026, with real annual growth at 2.3 percent. Per capita income is expected to increase to $13,300 in 2025 and $14,400 in 2026.

