Turkmenistan tracks upward with rising GDP per capita and global rank
Turkmenistan’s GDP is projected to rise from $77.9 billion in 2023 to $97 billion in 2026, with real annual growth at 2.3 percent. Per capita income is expected to increase to $13,300 in 2025 and $14,400 in 2026.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy