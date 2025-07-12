Non-OECD to dominate global oil demand by 2050
Non-OECD oil demand is projected to grow, accounting for nearly 72.3% of global oil demand by 2050, up from 58.5% today. India will be the single largest contributor to this growth, adding 8 mboe/d over the period.
