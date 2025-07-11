New drinking water supply line launched in Sangiston village of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 11. A fresh drinking water supply line, aimed at quenching the thirst of 500 families, has been set in motion in Sangiston village, nestled in the Ayni district of the Sughd region of Tajikistan, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

To ensure year-round access to clean water, a 100-cubic-meter reservoir was constructed. The water supply is sourced from a 35-meter-deep vertical well, with specialized electric pumps raising the water and delivering it to remote settlements located far from the water source. Construction began in May 2025 and was completed on schedule.

Sangiston represents a high-density demographic cluster within the Ayni district's geographical framework. As of January 2025, the demographic metrics of the village surpassed the threshold of 2,475 individuals. In light of demographic expansion, the escalating demand for potable water has historically necessitated the implementation of usage constraints. With the activation of the newly installed aqueduct infrastructure, inhabitants are now afforded continuous access to potable water resources at all hours.



This initiative is a strategic component of the Government of Tajikistan’s overarching framework addressing hydrological resources and climatic dynamics, in synergy with the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028.”



The inauguration event was graced by President Emomali Rahmon, who is presently engaged in an official visit to the Sughd region.

