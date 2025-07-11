Turkmenistan reports strong wheat harvest following agricultural reforms
Photo: International Union for Conservation of Nature
Turkmenistan harvested over 1.4 million tons of wheat in 2025, driven by government reforms, new domestic wheat varieties, and expanded private-sector participation. The crop was delivered to state collection points nationwide.
