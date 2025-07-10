Iran launches initial phase of its largest solar power plant
Iran has launched the initial phase of its largest solar power plant, the Aftab-e Sharg station, with a capacity of 120 megawatts. Once fully operational with all five blocks, the plant will produce 600 megawatts and help reduce annual emissions by around one million tons.
