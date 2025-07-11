Azerbaijan inches closer to supercomputer infrastructure completion, economy minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11.​ A major project led by the Ministry of Economy and aimed at supporting the development of Azerbaijan’s digital economy, the creation of a national supercomputer infrastructure, is nearing completion, said the Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Industry 4.0 Forum – The Industry of the Future: Technology and Human Power in Baku, Jabbarov noted that the supercomputer platform will enhance the speed and accuracy of economic forecasting, expand simulation capabilities in decision-making processes, and enable data-driven, analytically grounded approaches.

“Technological solutions not only boost production efficiency but also help reduce environmental impact. Therefore, every step we take in the direction of Industry 4.0 is part of a broader national strategic goal—achieving inclusive and sustainable development,” the minister said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel