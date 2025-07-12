Agricultural production in Tajikistan's Penjikent grows

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Agricultural production in Tajikistan’s Penjikent has seen significant growth in early 2025, with output rising by over 16 percent compared to last year. This progress is supported by expanded greenhouse farming, enhanced storage facilities, and improved irrigation infrastructure, all contributing to the region’s food security and sustainable development.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register