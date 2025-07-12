Agricultural production in Tajikistan's Penjikent grows
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Agricultural production in Tajikistan’s Penjikent has seen significant growth in early 2025, with output rising by over 16 percent compared to last year. This progress is supported by expanded greenhouse farming, enhanced storage facilities, and improved irrigation infrastructure, all contributing to the region’s food security and sustainable development.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy