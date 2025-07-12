Number of ATMs and POS terminals in Kyrgyzstan increases
Kyrgyzstan’s banking infrastructure continues to expand, with notable year-on-year growth in ATMs, POS terminals, and payment card circulation. The country is also seeing increased adoption of both national and international payment systems, reflecting broader efforts to enhance financial accessibility and digital transactions.
