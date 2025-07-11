UNESCO puts spotlight on Azerbaijan’s World Heritage at 47th session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee has started in Paris (France), Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Agency for Tourism.

Meanwhile, the delegation of the Reserve Management Center of the State Agency for Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan is also taking part in the session, which will continue until July 16.

The session heard and adopted periodic reports on the state of protection of two heritage sites included in the World Heritage List of Azerbaijan - “Historical Center of Sheki City with Khan's Palace” and “Cultural Landscape of Khinalig and Migration Route”.

The session also included a side event on nomadic heritage (transhumanism) organized by ICOMOS, UNESCO's advisory body on cultural heritage.

The Transhumance World Heritage Initiative project, supported by the State Tourism Agency, was presented at the event.

The project aims to preserve and promote migration heritage globally, inspired by the example of Azerbaijan's “Khinalig Cultural Landscape and Migration Route,” inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2023.

The meetings and events organized by the delegation during the session further strengthened the active role of the country in the international heritage network, created new opportunities for further cooperation.