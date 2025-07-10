Kazakhstan strengthens food security by expanding agricultural output
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
From January through May 2025, Kazakhstan saw notable growth in key food production sectors, including beef, poultry, dairy, grains, and oils, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. Beef and poultry production rose by 0.4 percent and 6.1 percent respectively, while dairy products and eggs also increased.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy