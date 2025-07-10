Kazakhstan strengthens food security by expanding agricultural output

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

From January through May 2025, Kazakhstan saw notable growth in key food production sectors, including beef, poultry, dairy, grains, and oils, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. Beef and poultry production rose by 0.4 percent and 6.1 percent respectively, while dairy products and eggs also increased.

