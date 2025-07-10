SOCAR chief represents Azerbaijan at 9th OPEC Int'l seminar in Vienna (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The President of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf, took part in the 9th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, the capital of Austria, on July 9, 2025, Trend reports via SOCAR.

As part of the seminar, which brought together the world's leading energy companies and became an important platform for discussing the global energy agenda, the SOCAR President took part in several events and held bilateral meetings.

Speaking at the high-level roundtable on “Policy and Regulation: a Fair and Realistic Energy Future”, Rovshan Najaf emphasized the importance of implementing the energy transition in a way that suits the national circumstances and economic potential of each country. In this regard, he provided information on Azerbaijan's energy strategy in the modern era, as well as the measures taken by SOCAR towards energy security and sustainable development.

Najaf met with Patrick Pouyanné, Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies; Jeff Miller, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Halliburton; Majid Jafar, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Petroleum; and Ahmed Al Azkawi, Chief Executive Officer of OQEP. The discussions focused on cooperation opportunities across various sectors of the energy industry and ongoing joint projects.