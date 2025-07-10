Uzbekistan proposes subcontractor role in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 10. Ilkhom Makhkamov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport, threw his hat in the ring by suggesting that Uzbek companies get their feet wet as subcontractors in the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project, aiming to tap into local raw materials and manufacturing resources, Trend reports.
The proposition was articulated in a strategic assembly with Syu
De Sung, the General Director of the China Railway Corporation,
alongside Jin Xin, the Deputy Director of the Foreign Investment
Department at the National Development and Reform Commission of the
People's Republic of China. The stakeholders engaged in a
comprehensive dialogue regarding the present trajectory of the
railway initiative and the multifaceted obstacles encountered
during this phase of execution.
To enhance cargo throughput and optimize transportation efficiency along the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan corridor, Makhkamov further advocated for the designation of "export" status for the Kashgar station.
In parallel, at the 17th ECO Summit convened on July 4 in Shusha, Azerbaijan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan emphasized the paramount importance of initiating the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project. This initiative aims to deploy alternative logistics frameworks in response to current geopolitical dynamics and disruptions within the global supply chain ecosystem.
