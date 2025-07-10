Tourist from Philippines hails post-war renaissance in Azerbaijan's Shusha

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 10.​ I was amazed at how much your country has progressed after the war, Joza May Richards, a traveler from the Philippines, told reporters during her visit to the city, Trend reports.

“It’s a real pleasure to be here now and see how much has been done in terms of agricultural and infrastructure development. The people here are incredibly resilient—you're working hard to rebuild your country. With such a difficult history, it’s especially emotional to remember those who gave their lives for peace. As Filipinos, we sincerely wish for peace around the world and hope it will endure,” she said.

The group of travelers, representing 15 countries, is led by Charles Veley, founder of the Most Traveled People (MTP) club.

Over the course of a three-day itinerary, the delegation is set to traverse a multitude of recently liberated territories, encompassing Fuzuli, Khojavend, Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan, and Jabrayil.



The objective of the expedition is to investigate the emancipated zones within the framework of what is colloquially termed “dark tourism” and to observe the magnitude of the current rehabilitation initiatives. In the preceding quadrennium, the regions of Karabakh and East Zangezur have experienced a cumulative visitation of 13 instances by global nomads associated with premier travel consortiums.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel