Azerbaijan sees steady growth in retail trade turnover over 6M2025

In the first half of 2025, retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan reached nearly 29.6 billion manat, showing a 3.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The growth was driven largely by higher sales of non-food products, with private sector entities accounting for nearly the entire turnover.

