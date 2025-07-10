EFSD reveals Kazakhstan's GDP expansion fueled by key industries

Photo: Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development

Kazakhstan's economy grew by 5.6 percent year-on-year in 1Q 2025, though quarterly growth slowed to 0.6 percent. Key growth sectors included transport, manufacturing, mining, and construction. Inflation rose to 11.3 percent in May and 11.8 percent in June, remaining above the National Bank’s target range, with the base rate held at 16.5 percent.

